Local New York Ice Hockey Teams Come to Poughkeepsie – Enter to Win Tickets

Get ready for a thrilling game between two competitive and resilient New York ice hockey teams: The HC Venom vs The Binghamton Black Bears. This game will take place Sunday January 19th at the MJN Convention Center, and we have a special 4 pack of tickets to giveaway! See below on how to win them:

HC Venom is a Single A professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, committed to nurturing player growth and engaging with the community. The team provides a valuable opportunity for emerging talent to progress in their careers while also playing an active role in supporting the local area through a range of initiatives.

Now under new management and leadership, HC Venom remains committed to delivering excellence in all aspects of its operations, ensuring a seamless transition that will enhance the fan experience even more. The upcoming game at McCann Ice Arena is not just an ordinary matchup, but a celebration of the remarkable skill and sportsmanship that HC Venom is renowned for.

While the HC Venom will be playing their home games in Poughkeepsie, the Black Bears play their home games at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, a venue that has been a long-standing hub for hockey in the region. The team has built a passionate fanbase in Binghamton, known for their support of hockey at all levels. The Black Bears are dedicated to player development, offering young and aspiring players a chance to compete at a professional level while showcasing their skills.

As a relatively recent addition to the FPHL, the Black Bears have focused on assembling a competitive roster while strengthening ties with the local community through various outreach programs and events. Their arrival has reinvigorated the city’s sports landscape, and the team is steadily gaining recognition within the league.

Don't miss out on all the fun! Tickets for this event on Sunday January 19th are available to purchase on Ticketmaster or you can win four tickets right here. Enter our online contest below and our winner will be contacted before the big game!