Leonid & Friends are bringing their world-renowned tribute show to the Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, May 14! Known for their incredible musicianship and spot-on renditions of Chicago's classic hits, this group has earned fans around the globe. We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Leonid & Friends is renowned for their exceptional renditions of Chicago's music. Founded in 2014 by multi-instrumentalist Leonid Vorobyev, the group began as a studio project with the aim of paying homage to Chicago. Their debut video, a cover of "Brand New Love Affair," went viral after being shared on Chicago's official website, propelling them into the international spotlight. Since then, they've expanded their repertoire to include songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and other classic bands.

The band has achieved remarkable success, amassing over 1 million followers across social media platforms and garnering more than 250 million video views. They've toured extensively in the United States, performing over 300 shows across 40 states. In addition to their tribute work, Leonid & Friends have released original material, further showcasing their musical versatility and dedication to their craft.

