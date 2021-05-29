LEGOLAND Needs Your Help Naming Its New Ice Cream Flavor

The newest theme park in the Hudson Valley is about to open, but they need your help first.

Arguably one of the most exciting things to come to the Hudson Valley is LEGOLAND in Goshen. This project has been in the works for years but it's finally ready to open. But before it does, LEGOLAND needs your help. They have a new ice cream flavor that needs a name.

According to their Facebook, LEGOLAND New York Resort is offering an ice cream flavor that is exclusive to the Goshen resort. It's a bright, kelly green, apple-flavored ice cream. It's available in soft and hard ice cream. Currently, there is no name and that's where they need your help. If you submit the winning name, you could win free ice cream and your name on the flavor!

The post on LEGOLAND's Facebook reads:

LEGOLAND New York Resort has an exclusive ice cream flavor that you can't get anywhere else. We need your help naming this terrific treat!

The winner will receive free ice cream and their submission will be the new name of this exclusive apple flavor! You can submit your name idea here . All you have to enter is your ice cream flavor name idea, your first and last name, email address, and consent that you are over 13 years of age, or have permission to submit if you are under. I submitted the name "Hudson Valley Apple" because it just makes perfect sense. The Hudson Valley is home to tons of apple orchards and people from all over come to the Hudson Valley for the fall foliage and apple picking season. What name ideas did you submit? Comment on our Facebook to let us know.