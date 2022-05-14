New York State Police are trying to track down stolen lawn equipment.

This time of year is an extremely busy time of year for landscapers and lawn professionals all across the Hudson Valley. No matter what town you live in, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, just about everywhere you'll see trailers on side streets loading and offloading lawn equipment.

If you have someone that does your yard or you do it yourself, we can all agree that most of us take a lot of pride in the way our yards look! Unfortunately, criminals are aware of the pride that most of us take in our yards and some are targeting folks that have expensive lawn equipment.

2 Leaf Blowers Stolen in Union Vale, New York

According to a press release from the New York State Police Dover Plains barracks, they are currently investigating a complaint of two stolen backpack leaf blowers. The model STIHL BR800X leaf blowers were reportedly stolen from Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Union Vale in Dutchess County.

Police report that the leaf blowers were last seen around April 14th, 2022 in the back of the owner's truck bed while the truck was parked on the owner's property. The leaf blowers are orange and white and have a combined value of around $1,100. Anyone with information on the stolen leaf blowers is asked to please call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300 (please reference case # 10791659).

At this time local police are also reminding anyone that owns lawn equipment to put it in a locked garage or trailer when it's not being used to prevent criminals from stealing it.