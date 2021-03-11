Las Vegas-Style Casinos May Soon Come to Hudson Valley, New York

Could Empire State residents soon see a Las Vegas strip in the Big Apple?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wynn Resorts, Bally’s Corp. and Las Vegas Sands are all battling over a rare chance to open up a Las Vegas-style casino in New York, according to the New York Post.

The three large Las Vegas casino companies are trying to charm New York politicians and are speaking with development planners because they believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other officials from New York State will soon request proposals to build a Las Vegas-style casino in the New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In January, Cuomo announced legislation that will legalize online sports betting across New York State. Legal online sports betting, along with legalizing marijuana, are a part of Cuomo's 2021 budget, and officials expect will both pass in April.

Cuomo has acknowledged online sports betting could help close a "historic budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

State officials are looking for other ways to close the historic budget deficit, including issuing three gaming licenses in "downstate New York." Downstate is considered the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

Two of the three gaming licenses are expected to go to Empire City Casino in Yonkers and Resorts World Aqueduct racino in Queens because both have been allowed to operate slot machines. That would leave on game license up for grabs for the three large Las Vegas casino companies.

Keep Reading:

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?