Kitten Tests Positive For Rabies, Scratches 2 in Hudson Valley

Two people are being treated for rabies exposure after they were scratched by a rabid kitten.

On Friday, officials in Sullivan County confirmed a kitten tested positive for rabies and recently scratched two people in the Town of Delaware. Both are being treated for rabies exposure, officials say.

“Rabies continues to be a health concern in Sullivan County. Summer and warmer weather mean more time spent outdoors as well as an increase in the wild animal population,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said in a press release. “With a few basic safeguards, you can help protect your family and pets from being exposed to the rabies virus. Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, and can be transmitted from infected mammals to humans and other mammals. Rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes. Pets can get rabies if they are not vaccinated to protect them from the disease.”

The Sullivan County Public Health Services is advising the public to stay away from stray cats as well as wild animals and to be vigilant of your surroundings, especially if you live or work near a wooded area or neighborhood with feral cats.

The public should be aware that if you feed a wild cat, it becomes your legal responsibility to care for and vaccinate it for rabies, officials say. Kittens that are too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors until they can be vaccinated, normally at 12 weeks, and annually after that, or a three-year vaccine, according to the Sullivan County Public Health Services.

Sullivan County health officials released the following guidelines to protect yourself from rabies.