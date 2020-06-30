Kitten Tests Positive For Rabies, Scratches 2 in Hudson Valley
Two people are being treated for rabies exposure after they were scratched by a rabid kitten.
On Friday, officials in Sullivan County confirmed a kitten tested positive for rabies and recently scratched two people in the Town of Delaware. Both are being treated for rabies exposure, officials say.
“Rabies continues to be a health concern in Sullivan County. Summer and warmer weather mean more time spent outdoors as well as an increase in the wild animal population,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said in a press release. “With a few basic safeguards, you can help protect your family and pets from being exposed to the rabies virus. Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, and can be transmitted from infected mammals to humans and other mammals. Rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes. Pets can get rabies if they are not vaccinated to protect them from the disease.”
The Sullivan County Public Health Services is advising the public to stay away from stray cats as well as wild animals and to be vigilant of your surroundings, especially if you live or work near a wooded area or neighborhood with feral cats.
The public should be aware that if you feed a wild cat, it becomes your legal responsibility to care for and vaccinate it for rabies, officials say. Kittens that are too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors until they can be vaccinated, normally at 12 weeks, and annually after that, or a three-year vaccine, according to the Sullivan County Public Health Services.
Sullivan County health officials released the following guidelines to protect yourself from rabies.
- Don’t feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or cats.
- Be sure your pets and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
- Keep family pets indoors at night. Don’t leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
- Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals.
- Feed pets indoors.
- Tightly cap or put away garbage cans.
- Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch, or garage. Cap your chimneys with screens.
- If nuisance wild animals are living in your home, consult with a nuisance wildlife control expert about having them removed. You can find wildlife control experts in the phone book under pest control.
- DO NOT discard a bat found in your sleeping area upon waking, or one you may have come into contact with, try to trap or capture it if you can do it safely, so that it can be tested.
- Teach children not to touch any animal they do not know and to tell an adult immediately if they are bitten by any animal.
- If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors who are outside.
- Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to your county health department. If possible, do not let any animal escape that has possibly exposed someone to rabies.