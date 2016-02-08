Keith Richards Year by Year: 1963-2022 Photographs
The long, legendary and sometimes dangerous career of Keith Richards has now lasted well over five decades. If you find that hard to believe, we've got proof right here: one photograph of the Rolling Stones guitarist taken each year from 1963 right up until the present day.
You'll find press photos, live shots, album covers and behind-the-scenes glimpses into one of the most storied lives in all of music history. This list below also chronicles one of the more impressive sunglasses and torn T-shirt collections we've ever seen. We hope you enjoy this year-by-year trip through Keith's incredible life in rock 'n' roll.
Keith Richards Year By Year Photos
