Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Adventure Coming To Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium

Dinosaurs are cool; there's no other way to say it. Ever since I saw Jurassic Park when I was a kid, I was hooked on dinosaurs and all the different aspects of that period of Earth. Dinos captivate a kid's imagination and wonder, so it makes sense why there are so many great events tailored towards our youth that revolve around dinosaurs.

There's an event coming to Buffalo that's sure to make kids and parents very happy.

WKBW is reporting that Jurassic Quest is set to take place in Orchard Park at Highmark Stadium this July.

Described as North America's largest dinosaur adventure, this one-of-a-kind event is designed to make people gasp at the real-life nature of these dinosaurs.

Jurassic Wuest will transform Highmark Stadium into a dino adventure in a drive-thru format; complete with adult dinosaurs, baby dinos, meet and greets, and many photo chances that will last families a lifetime.

Jurassic Quest will be taking place July 16th-25th in Orchard Park and each vehicle cost is $49. People are encouraged to join a pre-sale list. You can follow them on Twitter!

I'm absolutely going to this. It looks incredible and exactly the kind of thing that kids will love. It's so cool that it'll be at Highmark Stadium too, which just adds to the spectacle. Dinos at the home of the Buffalo Bills, who doesn't love that?

Let's hope even more events are added to Western New York this summer.

