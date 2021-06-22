Journey Share Clip of New Single ‘The Way We Used to Be’

Journey has shared a snippet of their new single “The Way We Used to Be.”

The band uploaded a 26 second clip of the song’s animated music video to its various social media pages, with a message declaring that the full track would be “coming this Thursday!”

The brief video clip begins with a couple in full embrace, before a big-rig emblazoned with Journey’s logo passes in front of them. On top of the truck, the animated likeness of guitarist Neal Schon rocks out on a solo before heading into a rainbow adorned tunnel (which looks awfully similar to the Robin Williams tunnel near Journey's hometown of San Francisco). The band’s classic scarab mascot then leads viewers to a packed stadium, where Journey is performing. It lands on stage and turns back into Schon, who continues shredding on his guitar. The couple from the beginning of the clip is then seen in the crowd, enjoying the performance.

Watch the teaser clip of Journey’s “The Way You Used to Be” below.

It’s been 10 years since Journey’s last studio album, Eclipse, was released in 2011. Since then, the group’s lineup has changed, as drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory were fired, with bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka brought on board in their place.

In January, Schon revealed that the band had 21 songs prepped for their next LP. "It’s bombastic. It’s rocking. It’s majestic, and it’s soulful," the guitarist declared, promising the group were readying "a killer album."

The band has several high-profile performances scheduled for 2021, including stops at Lollapalooza (along with a pre-festival club show) and the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas.

In a May interview with Eddie Trunk, Schon expressed his excitement to perform on festival bills geared towards a younger generation of music fans. “I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before [Lollapalooza], we will be the new alternative,” the guitarist declared. “We're gonna add a lot to the show. We're gonna bring some new dynamics and open things up a bit and show people what the musicianship is really like in this band."

