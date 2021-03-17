Is It St. “Paddy” or St. “Patty”?

The debate got the Hudson Valley going today.

In todays world we pretty much abbreviate everything, there are abbreviations and acronym's for almost every word we use and that includes some of our favorite holiday's. One holiday's abbreviation has caused a little stir in the Hudson Valley as we celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

When you abbreviate the name St Patrick's Day, do you say St. Patty or do you say St. Paddy? Jess said she's always gone with the double T's, I've always gone with the double D's and we wanted to see what the Valley uses, and like most things was surprised at some of the responses we got including a text from Geri in Circleville who said, "It’s St Paddy’s Day, not Patty. ever, that’s mildly offensive, it’s not hard to just say St Patrick’s Day."

Not sure why that would be offensive but trying to find an answer, Robin sent me a link to the Merriam Webster website which says, "St. Paddy's Day," where "Paddy" is the shortened form of Patrick, which itself comes from Pádraig. While the holiday is sometimes spelled "St. Patty's Day," some find this to be offensive as "Patty" is a shortened form of the female name "Patricia."

Wendy left us a comment on our Facebook page and said, "The saint's actual name was Padraig, the Gaelic version of Patrick, so it's Paddy." The 90 Proof Band texted us, "90 Proof Band is with CJ. DOUBLE D’s." Denise said, "I go with Jess I think it’s the T because it’s short for Saint Patrick's."

I think the best thing we can all do is follow Donna's comment, "Said either way , it is a fun day!" Happy St. Patrick's Day!