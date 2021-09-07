Ida Damages 1,200 New York Homes, Over $50 Million in Damages
Many New Yorkers are now eligible for help after IDA damaged over 1,200 New York homes.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced President Biden approved an expedited Major Disaster Declaration that will help provide for federal financial relief for local governments and New Yorkers and deliver individual and public assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from the flooding damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The counties covered by the declaration for individual assistance include: Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester. At this time, New York County is included for public assistance only.
New Yorkers who have been displaced, including uninsured families, will be eligible for funds for housing assistance, as well as crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs and legal services.
"I saw the devastation of New Yorkers who lost so much from this storm, and I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help them rebuild," Governor Hochul said. "I thank President Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for their swift approval of a Major Disaster Declaration, which provides a promise that we will build back better and stronger. I look forward to touring disaster areas with President Biden tomorrow and will continue to work with FEMA and our members of Congress to ensure New Yorkers get the relief they need from the devastating impacts of this horrible storm."
A Major Disaster Declaration triggers financial assistance from the federal government, allowing local communities and individual New Yorkers to continue their recovery. Assistance includes funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners. New Yorkers may also be able to receive funds for other uninsured or under-insured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property or funds for moving and storage, or medical, dental, and child care. Homeowners and renters should make every effort to document their losses.
Eligible homeowners will work directly with FEMA to obtain funding. Assistance can include funds for temporary housing units, housing and driveway repairs, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services.
Additionally, the governor is requesting federal funding through FEMA's Individual Assistance Program for 14 Counties. State and federal experts have estimated that IDA caused more than $50 million in damage to public infrastructure and property, while in excess of 1,200 residences suffered damage.
Funding to support the restoration of public infrastructure will come through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, which provides reimbursement for local governments after a disaster has been declared by the President for activities such as debris removal, emergency protective measures, repair and rebuilding of publicly-owned infrastructure that was damaged including roads, schools, bridges, parks, hospitals, police stations, firehouses, water and wastewater treatment facilities and other public facilities.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that President Biden approved an Emergency Declaration, which would provide up to $5 million in immediate federal funding to support ongoing response and recuse operations.
In the Hudson Valley, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester are all covered by the declaration, as well as Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, and Suffolk.
Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland