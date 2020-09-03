ICE Arrest 83 From New York, Including Hudson Valley

ICE arrested 83 in New York during nationwide enforcement which included arrests in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the completion of a nationwide immigration enforcement operation that netted more than 2,000 immigration-related arrests.

The operation targeted removable aliens who had previous arrests, convictions, or charges pending for crimes involving victims, officials say.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women, and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” ICE Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ICE Director Tony H. Pham said. “By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.”

In New York, ICE officers arrested 83 individuals from 25 countries, including Albania, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, India, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Trinidad, and Uzbekistan.

ICE deportation officers made arrests throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island, officials say.

More than 50 individuals arrested during the operation in New York were released from local law enforcement custody with active detainers; 18 of the individuals arrested had been previously removed or deported from the U.S., and three of the individuals arrested were foreign fugitives, according to ICE.

The criminal histories of individuals arrested included an assortment of charges, including child abuse, harassment, sexual and aggravated assault, trespassing, weapons violations, robbery, drug charges and driving while intoxicated officials say.

ICE reports nearly 85 percent of individuals arrested on immigration charges also have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges while some have multiple criminal convictions and pending charges for crimes against victims.