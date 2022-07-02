Hyde Park 9-Year-Old Hosting Supply Drive For Summer Programs

It's always great to see the younger generations in the Hudson Valley helping out local organizations.

If you live in the Dutchess County area, you may be familiar with Tabitha's Project Smiles. Since the age of 3, Tabitha has been baking cupcakes and bringing them to different agencies across the area to bring a smile to our first responders.

As Tabitha has gotten older, while still baking cupcakes, she has expanded her giving nature and has started helping kids in the community. Back in December, Tabitha collected donations of basketballs and passed them out to local police departments. Her goal was to donate the balls in hopes that officers can hand them out to fellow kids who need them in her community.

Tabitha's Supply Collection

This time around Tabitha is collecting supplies to donate to local summer programs. Supplies can get expensive and many school programs are paid for by teachers themselves.

Tabitha writes on her Facebook page, run with the help of her mother Diana Canning:

I’m excited to announce I’m doing a supply drive for The Boys And Girls Club of Poughkeepsie THIS FRIDAY!!!! Their summer program begins soon and I would love to supply them with everything they need for the kids!!

Here's what Tabitha will be collecting:

200 Marble Notebooks

120 Pocket Folders

10 3-Ring Mesh Pencil holders

9 Electric Pencil Sharpeners

8 Boxes of Bandaids

5 Cleaning Spray Bottles

3 Boxes of First Aid Gloves

Tabitha will be collecting donations this Friday, July 1st from 11 am until 2 pm outside The Hyde Park Baptist Church.

When we asked Tabitha what her inspiration is she told us "I like helping the community."

