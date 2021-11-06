If you need just one more trip around one of the Hudson Valley's most popular flea markets, this will be the last time you can do it in 2021.

During the warmer months, one thing I think most of us try to do at least one time a year is take a trip out to Stormville to spend a day walking around the world-famous Stormville Flea Market. If you've been you already know that it's the best place to get a little bit of anything and everything, from socks, to collectibles, to all kinds of crafts and homemade goodies.

If you're looking to take one last trip around the flea market that has been featured on HGTV's "Flea Market Flip", here's your chance, and while your there maybe even get some of your holiday shopping done as well.

The Christmas in November Christmas Shopping Show is the Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market season finale and it's set for Saturday, November 6th from 8-4. According to their Facebook page, they are inviting everyone to, "come out and enjoy a beautiful day of shopping from a variety of vendors." They offer FREE admission and parking for everyone. It's also rain or shine.

I think I have the perfect weekend plan for anyone that might be thinking of going this year, why not make a full day of fun in Stormville/Poughquag?

You can start the day at the flea market located at 428 NY-216, Stormville, NY, do a bunch of walking and shopping, and once you finish and your good and thirsty and hungry, hop into the car and head over to Barton Orchards located 63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY for our Beer Bourbon and Bacon Festival.

Beer Bourbon and Bacon runs Saturday, November 6th from 1-5 pm and will feature everything beer, bourbon, and bacon-related. Get ticket information here! Have a great weekend!

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center.

1st-Ever Hotel Room 'On Wheels' Opening in Hudson Valley