Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted Child, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of hitting a child multiple times and verbally abusing the child.

On Thursday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), reported the arrest of 28-year-old Crystal Whyble of LaGrange, stemming from the investigation into an injured child.

On July 26, the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and CAC began an investigation into a report of an injured child in the Town of LaGrange. Whyble was subsequently arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

She's accused of striking the child numerous times as well as verbally abusing the child. No further information about the victim or circumstances will be released at this time in order to protect the child’s privacy, police say. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe that there is any danger to public safety.

Police did not reveal Whyble's relationship to the child, the child's age, or how the investigation led to the LaGrange woman's arrest.

Whyble was charged with assault in the second degree, a felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. After being processed she was arraigned before the Town of LaGrange Court, released on her own recognizance, and is due to reappear on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.