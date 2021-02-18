Hudson Valley VA Offering Walk-in Vaccinations

Eligible veterans in the Hudson Valley will be able to get a walk-in COVID vaccination this week.

We could always do more to help our veterans or show them our appreciation.

We have days where we show them our appreciation and many businesses have continuous discounts and deals.

Sometimes a monetary discounts and a thank you isn't enough. Veterans deserve our utmost respect and they deserve the greatest healthcare whether it be for mental or physical wellness for putting our freedom above their own lives. Veterans are just as susceptible to contracting COVID-19 as everyone else especially older vets with preexisting health conditions.

Though the state of New York has seen progress in the amount of coronavirus cases in the last few months there is still a great deal of worry and concern of contracting the virus for many people especially those who are older and have health issues. Among the people who are susceptible are the older veterans in our country.

New York is still in phase 1b of the vaccine rollout plan which includes people over 65 years of age.

According to data shared by the New York Times, there are currently over 21,000 confirmed cases in Dutchess County, over 35,000 in Orange County and over 9,000 in Ulster County.

A place in the Hudson Valley is hooking up eligible veterans with vaccines.

According to DutchessNY.gov, the VA Hudson Valley is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans who are eligible on Friday, February 19 from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at both the FDR Montrose location and Castle Point location in Wappingers Falls.

You may want to call and confirm the details as some things could change due to the weather. They can be reached at 845-838-7668.