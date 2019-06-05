Hudson Valley Teen With 8 Siblings Killed Walking in the Area

The Hudson Valley is trying to help a father of five whose teenage son was fatally hit by a car, along with a friend, while walking in the area.

According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Isaac Kantrowitz, 86 of Woodridge, was traveling southbound on Glen Wild Road when he struck two teens who were walking on Glen Wild Road in the town of Thompson Sunday around 3:15 p.m.

New York State Police identified the deceased as 14-year-old Justin Finkel and Devin Zeininger, 16, both from the town of Thompson.

A GoFundMe was started to help Justin's family pay for the cost of Justin's funeral and his family's pain and suffering.

According to another GoFundMe, Justin's father is a single father of five.

"No parent should ever outlive their children," the GoFundMe states. "I'm asking all of our friends, neighbors, and fellow people to come together and raise awareness for the streets of Hudson Valley, to slow down, pay attention, and protect our children."

Justin's obituary says he's survived by his father, mother, six brothers and two sisters.

Kantrowitz is a retired Fallsburg town justice and a Woodridge village trustee. He stayed at the scene and hasn't been charged.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the State Police at Wurtsboro at 845-888-2681 and reference SJS# 8949583.