Police are investigating after a Hudson Valley teen was fatally hit by a New York City driver in Orange County.

On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., New York State Police in Monroe responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Forest Road in Kiryas Joel.

The initial investigation indicates, 18-year-old Michael Gestetner was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Forest Road when 16-year-old Aaron Freeman of Monroe abruptly entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, police say.

Freeman was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center and was ultimately pronounced deceased.

More information about the crash isn't known at this time. Police add the investigation is ongoing.

