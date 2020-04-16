A dog who was sent to a kill shelter after his owner died from COVID-19 was flown to the Hudson Valley and now has a new "furever" home.

Recently, a 9-year-old dog named Bruiser from South Carolina was brought to a kill shelter after his owner died from COVID-19, but Grateful Doggies Rescue helped find him a forever home.

With the help of Pilots N Paws the dog was flown to Orange County and is now living with his new family.

"Special thanks to my rescue friends Traci Totino and Dione Woodward Sackman for helping me get this grateful doggy out of the shelter and on his way home with the help of Pilots N Paws via Jeff Chipetine! Amazing help on all ends and Jeff is a trooper and we couldn't be more grateful," Grateful Doggies Rescue Family wrote on Facebook.

Bruiser's former owner is the brother of a volunteer at the Warwick rescue shelter. Bruiser is now living with the original owners' sister and her family in Orange County, Grateful Doggies Rescue Family told Hudson Valley Post.

Below are photos that show's Bruiser's journey from the airplane to his new "furever" home.