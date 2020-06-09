Hudson Valley Sees Record Lows in Many COVID-19 Metrics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Hudson Valley residents for dramatically slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

On Tuesday, Cuomo gave his press briefing from Westchester County and congratulated the Hudson Valley for bending the curve.

"It's not an act of God, it's an act of the people. You did it," Cuomo said while praising Hudson Valley residents. "They brought the numbers down and the numbers are dramatically down."

Cuomo said on April 13, 75 Hudson Valley residents died from COVID-19 the most in one day during the pandemic. On Monday no one from the Mid-Hudson Region died from the virus, according to Cuomo.

At its peak in the Hudson Valley, 1,996 people tested positive in one day for coronavirus. Yesterday, 73 tested positive for the virus, setting a new low, according to Cuomo.

According to a new COVID-19 dashboard, on Monday 5,881 COVID-19 tests were performed in the Mid-Hudson Region which yielded 73 positive results, about 1 percent.

The new dashboard also shows results by county. For the Hudson Valley the results from Monday are:

Westchester: 2,577 tests; 35 positive

Rockland: 847 tests; 13 positive

Orange: 957 tests; 10 positive

Dutchess: 717 tests; 10 positive

Putnam: 228 tests; 1 positive

Sullivan: 152 tests; 1 positive

Ulster: 403 tests; 3 positive

On April 11, 1,888 Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, the most during the pandemic. On Monday, 274 were hospitalized with the respiratory illness, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo says MetroNorth will reopen. Riders must wear masks and practice social distancing on the train and platforms.

"People must wear masks on MetroNorth," he said. "The cars are cleaner than they've ever been."

Cuomo said Long Island will enter Phase 2 of the reopening on Wednesday.