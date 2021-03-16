Hudson Valley School to Host St. Patrick’s Day Blood Drive

Upon hearing about St. Patrick’s Day, what’s the first idea that comes to your mind? To be honest, my mind automatically thinks about green beer, Irish pubs and those Kiss Me I’m Irish shirts. We can’t help but think about these things upon hearing about this holiday since this is what we have always known.

I’ve always been interested in the saints of holidays and looked into St. Patrick. He was most known as the bishop in Ireland along with the title of Apostle of Ireland. Some claim that he performed miracles such as getting rid of snakes by using a drum to get them back into water.

This St. Patrick’s Day, we can think of other things such as we normally do. There's going to be a blood drive at a local school. The Pine Bush Lions are hosting this event in conjunction with the New York Blood Center.

The blood drive will take place on Wednesday March 17th, 2021 at the Pine Bush Fire House, located in Pine Bush. You may join in between the hours of 1:30pm until 7:30pm and please bring a mask.

Walk in donations are welcomed. If you are able to make an appointment which are preferred, you can visit here or by calling 800-933-2566.

Please consider donating blood if you are able to. There is nothing more precious than life itself and to give someone the opportunity to live their life to the fullest is a true act of kindness. Let's continue to spread love and light all throughout this year.

Have you ever donated blood before? Share you experience with us below.