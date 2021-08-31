Hudson Valley School District Delays Start of School Year

Parents are scrambling after a school district pushed back its start date by over a week.

Newburgh students were supposed to head back to school on Wednesday, Sept 1. On Monday, school district officials announced school won't start until at least Thursday, Sept. 9.

"As a result of the initial guidance issued by the NYS Department of Health on this past Friday and long-term mitigation planning, the Board of Education has voted to approve changes to the district calendar for the start of the new year," Newburgh Enlarged Ciy School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit stated. "The district anticipates additional guidance to be issued by the NYSDOH at some point this week. We will continue to keep you updated."

Wednesday and Thursday, Sept, 1 and 2, will now be Superintendent’s Conference Days. Friday, Sept. 3, will be an emergency day and the district will be closed, with the exception of some essential personnel, officials say.

"The additional time will allow the district to receive supplies to add more indoor and outdoor seating to maintain additional physical distancing during meal times," Forgit added. ". I also recognize the inconvenience this may have caused with regards to childcare and assure you that timely communication will be a priority for our team if/when any new guidance is received that changes our current model."

With the exception of this change, Newburgh schools will continue to follow the 2021-2022 Reopening Guidebook.

"I recognize that you may have questions about how this change may impact the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year calendar and the use of future emergency days. We will be working with our collective bargaining units in the upcoming weeks and will have more information to share soon," Forgit said.

All Newburgh students, faculty and staff must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in school buildings.

In related news, a Hudson Valley school district is now mandating vaccines for a number of students.

