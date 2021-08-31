Hudson Valley School District Delays Start of School Year
Parents are scrambling after a school district pushed back its start date by over a week.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Newburgh students were supposed to head back to school on Wednesday, Sept 1. On Monday, school district officials announced school won't start until at least Thursday, Sept. 9.
"As a result of the initial guidance issued by the NYS Department of Health on this past Friday and long-term mitigation planning, the Board of Education has voted to approve changes to the district calendar for the start of the new year," Newburgh Enlarged Ciy School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit stated. "The district anticipates additional guidance to be issued by the NYSDOH at some point this week. We will continue to keep you updated."
Wednesday and Thursday, Sept, 1 and 2, will now be Superintendent’s Conference Days. Friday, Sept. 3, will be an emergency day and the district will be closed, with the exception of some essential personnel, officials say.
"The additional time will allow the district to receive supplies to add more indoor and outdoor seating to maintain additional physical distancing during meal times," Forgit added. ". I also recognize the inconvenience this may have caused with regards to childcare and assure you that timely communication will be a priority for our team if/when any new guidance is received that changes our current model."
With the exception of this change, Newburgh schools will continue to follow the 2021-2022 Reopening Guidebook.
"I recognize that you may have questions about how this change may impact the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year calendar and the use of future emergency days. We will be working with our collective bargaining units in the upcoming weeks and will have more information to share soon," Forgit said.
All Newburgh students, faculty and staff must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in school buildings.
In related news, a Hudson Valley school district is now mandating vaccines for a number of students.
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Newburgh
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland