Another popular Hudson Valley restaurant has closed its doors forever, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Table 52 on South Plank Road in Newburgh announced on Facebook the restaurant has served its last customers.

"To All of Our Loyal Customers & Friends: We are saddened to announce we have closed the doors to Table 52! We had a good run... but Covid19 got the best of us! It was all just too much for a new business! Thank you so much to our loyal customers, friends & especially our families... for supporting us this past year," owners Richie and Antoine wrote on Facebook.

Table 52 joins a growing list of eateries, around 40, that have closed down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were honored & proud to serve the community, especially our First Responders, during the darkest days... back in the Spring! Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Holiday Season! Please continue to support your local businesses ~ they need you now more than ever," the owners added.

Many customers were shocked by the closing news.

"We loved your food so much and how unique it was. You will be missed terribly!!!! May you have a strike of good luck and can open again," Jennifer Cestaro wrote in the comment section of the closing announcement.

"So sorry to hear that. We enjoyed our Saturday lunches and had hoped to be patrons for years to come," Allen Jessup said.

"You guys stepped up to help out your community so early in this pandemic, we were all so grateful for everything y’all did," Wayne Freeman said.