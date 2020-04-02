Hudson Valley Residents Can Now Get Empanadas Delivered With Beer

The Newburgh Brewing Company is now delivering handmade empanadas along with beer to Hudson Valley residents.

The Newburgh Brewing Company has been helping Hudson Valley residents deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering beer to anyone in the Hudson Valley that's within 25 miles from the Newburgh business. The Newburgh Brewing Company has been offering next-day delivery, seven days a week, as long as your order is in by 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, the company announced they will now also deliver handmade empanadas.

"For the last week, we’ve been working with our kitchen staff to develop a food option for delivery. With so many fantastic restaurants offering delivery & pickup, we wanted to try something a little different. So we thought instead of offering food to be eaten right away, we could offer you something to put in your freezer... and re-heat whenever the mood strikes you. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, or anytime in between," the Newburgh Brewing Company wrote on Facebook.

The empanadas come in a box of six and cost $15. They are made with beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Adding empanadas allows the company to bring its kitchen staff back to work, officials say.

There is a $20 minimum for all deliveries. A Newburgh Brewing Company spokesperson says the delivery minimum applies to empanadas as well.

"With an order of Empanadas, you would need to order something else to meet the minimum," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

According to the spokesperson, adding one four-pack of any beer with an order of empanadas would get you past the delivery minimum, or you can order two boxes of empanadas.