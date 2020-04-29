Hudson Valley Pizzeria’s New Pizza is Getting Worldwide Attention

A Hudson Valley pizzeria's new creation which features mozzarella sticks and a garlic knot crust went viral.

Since early April, Pizza Mia has been donating a large cheese pizza and a box of gloves for every order donated to a Hudson Valley hospital, medical facility or nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going several times per week to hospitals, urgent care, EMTs, etc! It’s a win-win for both our customers and the frontline heroes," Pizza Mia Owner Brian Manning told Hudson Valley Post in a message. "People are really amazing with their donations in such an uncertain time economically!"

On Saturday, the pizzeria which has locations in Newburgh, New Windsor and Highland shared a photo of it's the latest pizza creation a "Deepdish Roni Cup & Mozza Stick Pizza made with a Garlic Knot Crust."

As of this writing, the Facebook photo, which can be seen above, has been shared over 21,000 times, with over 6,500 comments and over 1,200 reactions. It's been shared all over New York, the United States and even Europe. One person commented from Germany, hoping to try the pizza.

"We have experimented with about 2,000 different combinations on pizzas," Manning told Hudson Valley Post. "We have our seatbelts on watching this thing go viral! It’s been fun! It’s amazing that it has hit Europe!"

A number of other pizzerias in the Hudson Valley are offering specials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUTCHESS COUNTY

Sinapi's Pizza, Pasta & More in Wappingers Falls is offering DIY pizza kits. If you post a picture to their Facebook page of you making one of the pizza kits, you'll be in the running for a $100 gift certificate

ORANGE COUNTY

Andolini's Pizza in Middletown is offering DIY pizza kits for $10

Cugino's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Slate Hill is also selling a DIY pizza kit for $10

Napoli's Pizzeria has DIY pizza kits, gluten-free options including a cauliflower crust

ULSTER COUNTY

Rino's Pizza in New Paltz has make your own pizza kits for $7.99

Village Pizza & Restaurant in Saugerties offers a DIY pizza kit for $10.

Village Pizza in New Paltz is also selling a make your own pizza kit.

PUTNAM COUNTY