Hudson Valley Mother Killed By Drunk Driver Who Fled Scene, Cops

An alleged drunk driver is accused of fatally hitting a Hudson Valley mother and fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday around 6:22 p.m., New York State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to Mamakating Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that 39-year-old Tamika Zambrano of Bloomingburg was walking with the flow of traffic on Mamakating Road when a witness heading west noticed a red SUV strike Zambrano and then speed off towards Wurtsboro, police say. Social media posts say Zambrano leaves behind a daughter.

A nurse who was in the area immediately rendered first aid and 911 was notified. Zambrano was transported by EMS to Garnet Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Troopers and investigators soon located the alleged suspect, 49-year-old Raymond M. Cammerino.

The ongoing investigation revealed that Cammerino was operating a red 2006 GMC Envoy when he struck Zambrano and fled the scene, police say.

Police allege Cammerino was drunk at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of 0.16, twice the legal limit of intoxication.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter, both felonies, and driving while intoxicated. He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

