Hudson Valley Man’s Life Saved Outside Walmart

A heroic police officer saved a Hudson Valley man's life at a local Walmart.

On Wednesday around 09:00 a.m., Town of Wallkill police officer Brian Smith responded to an “Emergency Medical Services” call for service at Walmart located at 470 Route 211 East in Middletown.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered a 21-year-old man from Middletown lying unconscious on the sidewalk in between Kohls and Walmart, police said in a Monday press release.

The victim was unresponsive and demonstrating signs of an overdose, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department. Officer Smith administered emergency first aid, including the use of nasally delivered Narcan. Narcan is a drug that’s proven to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The man regained consciousness after Narcan was administered and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center, formerly known as Orange Regional, by the Town Of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.