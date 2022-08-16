Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night

A Hudson Valley was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

State Troopers Investigate Fatal Car Vs Pedestrian Collision in Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Neversink Drive near the intersection of Country Club Road in the town of Deerpark when it struck a pedestrian walking on Neversink Drive.

The pedestrian was later identified as 53-year-old Michael G. Szczepanski from the town of Deerpark. Szczepanski was transported to Bon Secours Hospital by Port Jervis EMS where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Town of Deerpark Man Fatally Hit By Car

Poor lighting and poor visibility are said to be the main causes of the fatal crash, police say. No charges have been filed against the unnamed driver.

Google Google loading...

"Szczepanski was walking in the eastbound lane when the operator of the Explorer crested the hill and because of poor lighting and poor visibility, struck Szczepanski who was walking in the lane. The operator immediately stopped along with a passing motorist and called 911 and rendered first aid. There was no impairment or negligence on the part of the driver," New York State Police said in a press release.

State Troopers were assisted by the Town of Deerpark Police and Port Jervis EMS

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.