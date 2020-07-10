Hudson Valley Malls To Open With Reduced Hours, New Rules

Hudson Valley mall officials confirmed malls will reopen today, but with reduced hours and many new restrictions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beginning Friday, July 10, malls can open in regions that have entered Phase 4 of reopening. All regions in New York State besides New York City are in Phase 4 of the four-step reopening process.

In order to reopen, malls across the state must first implement an enhanced Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning - or HVAC - filtration system and follow proper ventilation protocols, officials say.

After Cuomo's announcement, the CEO of the Pyramid Management Group Stephen J. Congel announced Pyramid Management Group malls in the Hudson Valley plan to reopen on Friday. Pyramid Management Group operates the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and Palisades Mall in Rockland County.

New York officials released a number of new guidelines malls and customers must follow, including customers wearing masks.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria and Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will open Friday for on-property retail, dining and eligible entertainment following the official New York Phase 4 guidance, officials say.

As part of its reopening, both malls will introduce significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines with CDC recommendations everyone must follow prior to entering the property, officials say.

Both shopping centers are also operating under modified hours of operation. Both will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Some venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours, officials say.

“Our preparations over the past three months have truly put the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants and employees first,” said , Pyramid Management Group Director of Corporate Communications Aiden McGuire said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome guests back safely and responsibly with enhancements to our safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines all visitors must follow prior to visiting the property. Together, we can all do our part to put safety first.”

Guests will notice with a wide range of safety and sanitizing policies and procedures They include: