Hudson Valley Mall Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

Shoppers were forced to rush to the exits following reports of a bomb threat at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

Someone called in a bomb threat into Dick’s Sporting Good at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston, according to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan.

Hours later, the threat was deemed not credible by law enforcement in Ulster County. The mall was deemed safe at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Ryan adds.

“I want to thank our first responders and law enforcement for their quick action to secure the scene and keep everyone safe," Ryan said in a statement.

Dick’s Sporting Good at the Kingston mall is next to an Ulster County vaccine clinic. Authorities had to evacuate the vaccine clinic at the Hudson Valley Mall because of the bomb threat at the nearby store.

After the mall was deemed safe County Executive Patrick Ryan decided to keep the vaccine clinic closed for the remainder of the day.

"I also want to commend our Vaccination Team for flawlessly implementing our site safety plan. From day one, we have prioritized the safety of our POD sites, staff, and volunteers and will continue to do so. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the POD site for the remainder of today (Friday), but will continue to operate as planned moving forward. Ulster County remains 100% committed to our vital mission of rapidly, safely, and equitably vaccinating all of our residents," Ryan stated.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.

