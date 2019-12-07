Hudson Valley Holiday Must-Do Activities For 2019

Here are just a few of the many holiday 'things' that you can do this season with your friends, family or special someone this winter in the Hudson Valley.

Any of the local town tree lighting ceremonies. There will usually be a little bit of a parade, music and lot of camaraderie . Check with your local town for time and info.

. Check with your local town for time and info. Sinterklaas in Rhinebeck. The festivities are Saturday December 7, 2019. Come prepared to hunt for a parking spot. My suggestion. Park at the Tops Market in Rhinebeck and take an Uber or Lyft into town. It will save you from hunting for a parking space.

Visit Eggbert at Devitt's Nursery in New Windsor. It is a joy to see the kids react t Eggbert, plus Devitt's really goes above and beyond to create a winter wonderland that will bring a smile to almost anyone's face. Check their website for times that Eggbert will be receiving visitors.

A Frosty Fest in Ulster Park (Where Headless Horseman Haunted Houses and Hayrides is) Open Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday.

Kevin McCurdy's Holiday Spirit Festival at Bowdin Park in Wappingers Falls. Open Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday.

Catskill Mountain Railroad, take a trip on their Polar Express train. Their website has the most up-to-date info.

Is there a holiday tradition that your family has that you want to share with us? Let us know.

