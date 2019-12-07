Hudson Valley Holiday Must-Do Activities For 2019
Here are just a few of the many holiday 'things' that you can do this season with your friends, family or special someone this winter in the Hudson Valley.
- Any of the local town tree lighting ceremonies. There will usually be a little bit of a parade, music and lot of camaraderie. Check with your local town for time and info.
- Sinterklaas in Rhinebeck. The festivities are Saturday December 7, 2019. Come prepared to hunt for a parking spot. My suggestion. Park at the Tops Market in Rhinebeck and take an Uber or Lyft into town. It will save you from hunting for a parking space.
- Visit Eggbert at Devitt's Nursery in New Windsor. It is a joy to see the kids react t Eggbert, plus Devitt's really goes above and beyond to create a winter wonderland that will bring a smile to almost anyone's face. Check their website for times that Eggbert will be receiving visitors.
- A Frosty Fest in Ulster Park (Where Headless Horseman Haunted Houses and Hayrides is) Open Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday.
- Kevin McCurdy's Holiday Spirit Festival at Bowdin Park in Wappingers Falls. Open Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday.
- Catskill Mountain Railroad, take a trip on their Polar Express train. Their website has the most up-to-date info.
Is there a holiday tradition that your family has that you want to share with us? Let us know.
