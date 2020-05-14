Hudson Valley Grocery Store Now Offers Reservations For Shopping

A popular grocery store with a number of locations in the region is now allowing customers to make reservations so you don't have to deal with long lines.

On Monday, DeCicco & Sons announced the company is now working with OpenTable to offer shopping reservation slots.

Customers can reserve a time to shop through opentable.com/groceries using the code, 1074229. The reservation will give you a time when you can go directly into the store without having to wait in line, officials say.

"We are offering this reservation service to allow our customers to shop safely, ensuring social distancing, and avoiding overcrowding within our store," DeCicco & Sons wrote on Facebook.

If you make a reservation you are advised to arrive at the store within five minutes of your reservation. After arriving, check-in with a line manager who will confirm your reservation.

DeCicco & Sons has locations in Brewster, Ardsley, Armonk, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham and Somers. The company says it provides a one-stop-shop for specialty and gourmet groceries as well as everyday needs.

Since the middle of April, any customer entering any location has been required to wear a mask or face covering. All stores have been exercising social distancing and limiting the number of customers in stores, causing lines outside.

Even with the new reservation system, walk-ins are still welcome, however, you may have to wait on a line before entering the store.