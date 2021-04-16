Hudson Valley Grandfather Shot Outside Restaurant With Family

A Hudson Valley grandfather to eight and a cancer survivor is fighting for his life after he was shot outside a restaurant by a "stranger" as he dined with his family.

On Wednesday around 9:15 p.m., the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in front of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old Walden man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Garnet Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition after emergency surgery.

The man's wife, Marlenea Miller, identified the victim as her husband, Charles Miller. Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren, according to Miller. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

Miller says Charles is a father to six and a grandfather to eight. Two years ago he had surgery to remove his right kidney due to cancer. Three weeks ago his sister died, according to Miller.

"Please help my family. My husband is our sole support and without him we don’t know what we would do. He is loved so much," Marlenea Miller wrote in a GoFundMe. "Please find it in your heart to help."

As of this writing, nearly $4,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Late Thursday, with the help of the FBI, police arrested an unnamed suspect. More information is expected to be released Friday around 11 a.m.

