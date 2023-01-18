Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant

A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021.

Orange County, New York Grandfather Shot Outside Middletown, New York Restaurant With Family

Google/GoFundMe Google/GoFundMe loading...

Charles Miller of Walden was shot on April 14, 2021, around 9:15 p.m. outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant.

Miller ate out at the Chinese restaurant prior to the shooting. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Miller says Charles is a father to six and a grandfather to eight. Two years ago he had surgery to remove his right kidney due to cancer.

Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Police alleged Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York shot Miller because he thought Miller was a cop.

Luna was arrested in April of 2021 following a shooting outside of the You You Asian Restaurant and Bar, located at 465 Route 211, in the Town of Wallkill.

Google Google loading...

Luna was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn hotel located in Pike County, Pennsylvania,

In October 2022, Luna, 28, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree.

Wallkill Man Sentenced

On Tuesday, Luna was sentenced to 7.5 years in state prison to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

This Just In: Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

“Violent crimes, such as those committed by this defendant, have significant and often life-long impact on crime victims,” Hoovler said. “This disposition spares the victim the additional trauma of reliving this horrific incident in front of a jury. As I have made clear, gun violence is a priority for my Office and will not be tolerated.”

Viral Trader Joe's Foods TikTok is the biggest social media platform right now and Trader Joe's finds are constantly going viral there. Here are the most raved-about items you can find at Trader Joe's.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.