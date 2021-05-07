It is hard to come up with the perfect gift for someone who has given us life. Our moms hold a special place in our hearts, even though at times we do not always get along. Shoutout to moms, stepmothers, aunts, grandmothers, and sisters who had been role models. Let us treat the inspiring women in our lives to a day or two of exactly what they deserve, relaxation.

Whether it's for a spa experience, resort trip or a gift card to a local retail shop, it is still special. Showering your mom with flowers or surprising her with brunch is always a good idea. Let us take look at the Hudson Valley gift guide for all the mother figures in our lives. Cheers to them!

Spa Gift Card

I think this is the one gift that any would hope to receive. I know for myself, I’ve always reminded friends or family how much that I love the spa. I enjoy doing this for my mom and friends because it really is such a treat. Check out these local spas for a facial, massage and more.

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa, Milton

Tranquillo Vi Day Spa, Middletown

C'est La Vie Spa, Middletown

Retail Experience

How exciting would it be to get a gift card for a retail shop? I get excited that I get to pick out the items that I would want and have a shopping day. Give mom the gift of retail therapy in the Hudson Valley.

Astoria Hudson, Montgomery

Eden Boutique, New Paltz

Bop to Bottom, Kingston

Flower Shop

Nothing says I love you like flowers. My grandmother was a florist and she showed me how much love, thought and kindness goes into a bouquet of flowers. Receiving flowers automatically brings a smile to your face. Shop by one of these local florists to brighten moms day.

Always in Bloom Flower Shop, Lagrangeville

Meadowscent, Gardiner

Secret Garden Florist, Montgomery

Sunday Brunch

Brunch is always a good idea, says everyone. Be the DD for the day, choose a brunch spot and take a bunch of cute pictures with her. Don’t’ forget to boomerang if she's on Instagram, of course. Check out these brunch spots for the ideal Mother’s Day.

Heritage Food and Drink, Wappingers

Melzingah Tap House, Beacon

The Amsterdam, Rhinebeck

Resort trip

It’s hard to give mom the most perfect gift when she gave you life, right? I feel this way every year. I enjoy taking my mom on an overnight trip to get away, breathe and experience something new. Save up for a week, book a room and surprise her, I’m sure it’ll be a time that she never forgets.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

Emerson Resort & Spa, Mt. Tremper

The Roundhouse, Beacon

What are you doing for your mom on Mother’s Day, or for the mother figures in your life? Share with us below.