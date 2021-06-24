Hudson Valley Firefighter, Former Police Chief Dies at 48

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a firefighter, a former police chief, who died at 48.

On Wednesday, the Tuxedo Police Department announced the passing of former police chief Patrick Welsh. Welsh was a 21-year member of the Tuxedo Police Department starting as a dispatcher and rising the ranks to Chief of Police, according to the Tuxedo Police Department.

"It is with deep sadness that the Tuxedo Police Department announces the passing of Former Police Chief Patrick Welsh. Please keep the Welsh family and in your thoughts and prayers," the Tuxedo Police Department stated.

The Chester man passed away "peacefully" on Saturday, according to his obituary. Welsh was born in Goshen and attended Monroe Woodbury High School. A cause of death wasn't released.

Welsh was also a 30-year member of the Sterling Forest Fire Department and past Chief of Tuxedo Joint Fire District.

"The Eagle Valley Fire Department sends their deepest sympathies to the entire Welsh family," the Eagle Valley Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Visitation for Welsh will be held on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home in Monroe. The service will be a joint Firematic and Police service, officials say.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe followed by interment at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville.

