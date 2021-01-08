Hudson Valley Elected Official Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

A Hudson Valley elected official is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks announced the arrest of 47-year-old Chad Volpe of Otisville. An investigation by the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation resulted in Volpe being charged with the crimes of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, first-degree criminal sexual act and sexual abuse in the first degree, all felonies, police say.

The charges are based upon the age of the victim at the time of the crimes, according to New York State Police from the Middletown barracks. Police did not release the age of the victim, Volpe's connection with the victim or what Volpe allegedly did with the victim. New York State Police also did not comment on how their investigation led to Volpe being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Volpe is the Town of Mount Hope supervisor, according to the Town of Mount Hope's website. Representatives with the Town of Mount Hope are not commenting on the arrest.

Volpe was arraigned by City of Newburgh Judge Peter Culkin and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.