Hudson Valley Doesn’t Meet Metrics to Start Reopening

The Hudson Valley doesn't meet the metrics to start reopening when parts of the state are allowed to, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen if a number of guidelines are met on May 15.

He said regions will not be allowed to start reopening unless they have less than 15 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on a three-day rolling average. Other metrics included least 14 days of decline in total hospitalizations and deaths, hospital capacity under 70 percent and increased testing and tracing.

Cuomo also said if the COVID-19 rate of transmission goes above 1.1 you must stop the reopening process. As of now, no region has met all the metrics, according to the governor.

As of this writing, according to a graphic Cuomo posted on Twitter, the Mid-Hudson Valley meets four of the seven metrics.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools. Cuomo previously said each phase will last two weeks.