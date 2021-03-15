A popular Hudson Valley diner is currently closed and renamed "for a very special project."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Phoenicia Diner is currently closed "for a very special project," owners of the diner confirmed on Facebook. The diner closed on March 9 and will remain closed until at least March 17, according to a Phoenicia Diner Facebook post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Friday, Phoenicia Diner teased a new name, "Pips Bar and Grille."

"We're trying on a new look this week," Phoenicia Diner stated on Facebook while sharing a logo of the name, which you can see below.

Ward Todd, the President/CEO at Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos, posted below, of the "reimagined" diner."

Hudson Valley Diner Closed, Renamed Due To 'Hollywood'

"Hollywood comes to Phoenicia! A small village of cast, crew and support staff reimagined the Phoenicia Diner this weekend as ‘Pip’s Bar and Grill," Todd wrote while sharing the photos. "Can’t wait to see the finished product!"

Todd did not confirm what is being filmed at the diner, but it could be a new Apple+ series, Severance, which has been filming in the Hudson Valley this month.

Ben Stiller is teaming up with Adam Scott for what's described as a "workplace thriller." Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and John Turturro are also involved in the series.

Filming closed down roads in Ulster County last week and will close down roads in Beacon this week.

Keep Reading:

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley