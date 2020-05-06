Hudson Valley Counties Taking Steps to Reopen Together

Local officials from seven counties in the region are working together to reopen the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen on May 15 if a number of guidelines are met.

Hudson Valley Post has previously reported Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan speak multiple times a week about reopening the local economy on a regional basis.

On Tuesday, the executives announced they are now also working with officials from Putnam, Sullivan, Greene and Columbia counties to collectively reopen the Hudson Valley.

“With Gov. Cuomo’s guidance yesterday on re-opening, we are working together with our neighbors to plan & coordinate a regional approach to responsibly and deliberately reopen our local economy," the Hudson Valley Re-opening Workgroup said in a statement. "Building on the work we’ve accomplished to date, leaders from Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia, and Putnam counties have agreed to meet later this week to work together, share data, ideas, concerns, and best practices while advocating for our small businesses, farmers, families, and region.”

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools. Cuomo previously said each phase will last two weeks.