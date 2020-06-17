Hudson Valley Cop Accused of Transphobia After Viral Video

Many want a police officer removed from his job after he posted a rap video that supports Donald Trump, calls for Hillary Clinton to be killed and is allegedly transphobic.

A New Paltz police officer who identified himself as Rob Sisco posted a video of himself rapping in uniform in a car that has led to many complaints from Hudson Valley residents.

"There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina. This whole coronavirus was sent here from China. Hillary is Killary we all know the reason. Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason," Sisco says in the video which was obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

Town of New Paltz officials say town board members and the Town of New Paltz Police Department have received many complaints since Sisco's video was posted this week.

"Every day I go to work and I put on a badge. But I’d rather use my words than resorting to violence. Cause I’d rather talk to y’all than a blue wall of silence. And we all bleed red, whether white, black or brown. But we need to get together and shut this (expletive) down. Stop lootin’, stop shootin’, stop fires and threats. It only takes two people. I’m first so who’s next?" Sisco goes on to say in the video.

Officials say they placed the officer on administrative leave after reviewing the video.

The Town of New Paltz released the following statement: