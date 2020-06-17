Hudson Valley Cop Accused of Transphobia After Viral Video
Many want a police officer removed from his job after he posted a rap video that supports Donald Trump, calls for Hillary Clinton to be killed and is allegedly transphobic.
A New Paltz police officer who identified himself as Rob Sisco posted a video of himself rapping in uniform in a car that has led to many complaints from Hudson Valley residents.
"There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina. This whole coronavirus was sent here from China. Hillary is Killary we all know the reason. Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason," Sisco says in the video which was obtained by Hudson Valley Post.
Town of New Paltz officials say town board members and the Town of New Paltz Police Department have received many complaints since Sisco's video was posted this week.
"Every day I go to work and I put on a badge. But I’d rather use my words than resorting to violence. Cause I’d rather talk to y’all than a blue wall of silence. And we all bleed red, whether white, black or brown. But we need to get together and shut this (expletive) down. Stop lootin’, stop shootin’, stop fires and threats. It only takes two people. I’m first so who’s next?" Sisco goes on to say in the video.
Officials say they placed the officer on administrative leave after reviewing the video.
The Town of New Paltz released the following statement:
The Town Board, as Police Commission, has received many complaints and has seen the officer’s video.
We are so sorry that the trust of many in our community has been broken and that their safety feels threatened. No one in our town should have to feel that way about our police.
The New Paltz Police has initiated an internal investigation and will be working closely with the Police Commission to explore and direct responsive action in this matter, in the meantime we have placed the officer on administrative leave. We are all committed to repairing trust with our New Paltz transgender and LGBTQ+ community members.