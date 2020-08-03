Hudson Valley City Remains One of ’50 Worst Cities to Live In’

A Hudson Valley city is still considered the worst city to live in in all of the Empire State and one of the worst places to live in the U.S.

24/7 Wall St. again updated its list for the "50 Worst Cities to Live In". The website created a formula to determine the worst cities to live in. The website made a weighted index of 25 measures. All measures fall into four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life, and community.

Newburgh continues to rank 37 on the website's list of the 50 worst cities to live in. Newburgh was the only city in New York State and one of a few in the northeastern United States to make the list, according to 24/7 Wall St.

37. Newburgh, New York > Population: 28,444

> Poverty rate: 31.2% (top 10%)

> 2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,236 (top 10%)

> Median home value: $170,900

Newburgh made the list mainly for its high violent crime rate. In 2017, there were 1,236 violent crimes reported per 100,000 people, 24/7 Wall St. reports. Officials say Newburgh's violent crime rate is in the top 10 percent in the U.S. and more than three times the U.S. violent crime rate.

"The city earned this distinction in part because of its high violent crime rate of 1,236 reported incidents per 100,000 people — more than three times the U.S. violent crime rate," 24/7 Wall St. wrote about Newburgh.

Over 31% of Newburgh, residents live below the poverty line, which is in the top 10 percent in the U.S.

"Newburgh residents also face difficult economic conditions. The city’s median household income of $36,922 a year is more than $20,000 lower than the U.S. median. This relatively low income is made more challenging by the fact that Newburgh’s cost of living is about 18% higher than it is on average nationwide. Like many of the other cities on this list, Newburgh’s population is shrinking. In the past five years, the number of people living in Newburgh dropped by 1.5%," 24/7 Wall St. wrote about Newburgh.

