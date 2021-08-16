Hudson Valley Can Help Family of Beloved Business Owner

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of the beloved owner of the Chance Theater and his young girls could use some help.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Hudson Valley is shocked to learn of the passing of a popular business owner. Frank Pallet the owner of The Chance in Poughkeepsie passed away on Wednesday after a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Pallet brought many local and well-known bands to the Chance and offered up the venue for many charity events.

"Frank Pallett was known for giving people a chance. Frank helped hundreds of thousands of people to launch their dreams – supporting them along the way, giving them a hand up when they were down, and encouraging them to fight when the odds were not in their favor. His contributions are countless, and in many cases were offered quietly, behind the scenes, unknown and unsung," Nicole Fejka stated in a GoFundMe she set up for Pallet's family.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Pallet also owned Maximum Fitness in Newburgh. He leaves behind his wife and young girls, Daniella age 7 and Angelina age 2.

"During Covid I watched him continue to press on to try and save two businesses that were shuttered by the pandemic. He continued to pull money from his personal savings to keep paying the bills and to make The Chance and his gym, Maximum Fitness, better and stronger for the reopening," Fejka added.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will help Frank's young daughters.

"If Frank has helped you in any way, I would ask that you please consider a donation, however big or small, for his girls during this heartbreaking time. Without him here, they will need it," Fejka wrote.

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing, nearly $20,000 has been raised.

Iconic Bands that Have Played at The Chance

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."