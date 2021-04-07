Hudson Valley Business Calls It Quits After Over 10 Years

A local business is "hanging up the paddles".

If you've ever rented a kayak on the Hudson River, it likely came from this Hudson Valley Business. Mountain Top Outfitters has been renting kayaks out of Beacon for over 10 years. Now, they will no longer be doing that.

According to a post on their Facebook, Mountain Top Outfitters will no longer be renting kayaks. They said that with so much uncertainty from the summer of 2020, they need to focus on their hiking and coffee shops now. Last year, they sold all of their kayak inventory to cover bills.

In the post, Mountain Top Outfitters says, "Many thanks to Scenic Hudson for entrusting us with the operation down there. It's a beautiful park and we were thrilled to be able to work out of there for all these years." The full post can be found below:

For me, this is heartbreaking but I understand their choice. I've always had a deep love for kayaking, and Mountain Top Outfitters was one of the first places I did a solo kayak day trip. There have been many times when I returned my kayak late (whoops, sorry!) because I got so caught up in the joy of it. I hope one day, there will be kayak rentals on the Hudson River out of Beacon again. In the meantime, there are Hudson Valley businesses in Cold Spring, Hyde Park, and Kingston that rent out kayaks for the Hudson River. Hopefully, we'll all kayak together again soon!

