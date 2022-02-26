Hudson Valley Bus Driver Arrested After Altercation With Students

A Hudson Valley bus driver is facing multiple charges following an alleged altercation with several students.

On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a man from Poughkeepsie. The 58-year-old is a bus driver in Ulster County. He was arrested following what police say was an "altercation" with several students.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 58-year-old Poughkeepsie man for the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and menacing in the second degree.

The 58-year-old bus driver from Poughkeepsie was also charged with a violation of harassment in the second degree. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office did not release the bus driver's name.

On January 27, 2022, deputies and detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from the Ulster County BOCES - Center for Innovative Learning in the Town of Esopus.

Police were told the 58-year-old bus driver from Poughkeepsie had an altercation with several students. Police say it was a verbal altercation but didn't go into any more details.

"Through investigation, it is alleged that a verbal altercation occurred between a bus driver and several students where threats were made," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the bus driver was arrested at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center and released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Esopus Court on a later date. Any person charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, police say.

