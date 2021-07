Hudson Valley Bagel Shop ‘Might Have Best Bagels in New York’

A bagel shop in the Hudson Valley is getting some very high praise.

Only In Your State believes Rhinebeck Bagels might sell "The Very Best Bagels in New York."

They pride themselves on serving delicious and unique bagel sandwiches unlike any you’ve ever seen," Lisa Sammons writes for Only In Your State about Rhinebeck Bagles.

Rhinebeck Bagels opened on W. Market Street in historic Rhinebeck in 1995. The family-owned eatery serves "the most artistic bagels, sandwiches, soups and salads," according to the company's website.

