Hudson River Bridge Tolls To Increase Next Month

The fare to cross bridges in the Hudson Valley is about to go up.

If you're one of the many people who cross a bridge in the Hudson Valley each day, the price is about to go up. As of Friday, May 1, 2020, tolls in the Hudson Valley for bridges will go up, according to the New York State Bridge Authority. This will apply to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge, and Bear Mountain Bridge.

The money from the raised tolls will stay in the Hudson Valley region, as stated by the New York State Bridge Authority. It will also benefit the Walkway Over the Hudson. The toll increases are set to be phased in starting May 1, 2020. They will be fully phased in by May 1, 2020. E-ZPass users will see a toll increase of $0.10 increase over the four years.

Currently, a normal passenger car is $1.25 for E-ZPass and $1.50 for cash. This toll will increase on May 1, 2020, to $1.35 for E-ZPass and $1.75 for cash. You can see the full breakdown of the upcoming toll increases here.

