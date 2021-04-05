How New Yorkers Can See if Data Was Stolen From Social Media

Facebook confirmed phone numbers and personal information from a half-billion users was leaked online. Here's how you can see if your data has been exposed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Business Insider learned personal information from over 533 million Facebook users was leaked. The personal information leaked online includes phone numbers, names, locations, email addresses and birthdays.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The information was posted for free online on Saturday on a hacking forum. 32 million users in the United States had their information leaked.

Facebook says they fixed this particular leak in 2019, but can't control how information from the data breach is spread online.

It's unclear how many Empire State residents are impacted by this latest breach. But here are some tips on how you can check to see if your personal information has been breached.

A highly recommended site is HaveIBeenPwned. This site has you type in your email address to see if your email address has been breached or pasted in a past data breach. The company says over 10 billion have had an account comprised.

If your email address hasn't been exposed the site tells you "Good news — no pwnage found!"

If your email address has been exposed the site states" Oh no — pwned!" and tells you how many data breaches your email address is linked to.

Keep Reading:

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.