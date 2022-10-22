Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.

Today in this area you are more likely to see a scarecrow as a lawn decoration or as a holiday prop representing the Fall. I wonder if being a scarecrow is still a popular Halloween costume. Anyway, I am carrying on about scarecrows because you have an opportunity to attend the Scarecrow Festival this weekend in Kingston, New York.

What is the Kingston Scarecrow Festival?

Enjoy this outdoor event planned by the City of Kingston, Friends of Historic Kingston, and the Junior League of Kingston on Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM at Frog Alley Park. Local artists, business people, and just plain old people designed the scarecrow you will see at the event.

The only thing that will keep this Fall inspired event from happening will be rain and wind and looking ahead to the forecast neither of those should be an issue.

The festival will also include Artwork made by school kids from the Kingston City School District Elementary schools. Forsyth Nature Center will be on hand with some of their animals and if you see a few scarecrows around town enjoy them as well they are part of the display too.

