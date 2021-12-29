Hochul Urges New York To ‘Do What’s Right’ in COVID Battle

Grim reality. New York reported COVID numbers not seen since April 2020.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 19.33 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is now 13.16 percent.

April 26, 2020, was the last time New York reported a 19 percent COVID positivity rate.

Nearly 41,000 new infections were reported, just below the record set earlier this week.

“With just three days left in the year, let's make a New Year's resolution to beat this pandemic in 2022," Hochul said. “Let's start by celebrating New Year's safely this weekend. Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible."

Hochul urged all New Yorkers to wear a mask when with others.

"Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others," she said.

Hochul confirmed 77 more New Yorkers died from COVID, bringing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 61,084.

Hochul announced 1,148 were admitted to hospitals statewide. 6,173 are now hospitalized with 945 in ICU and 519 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul confirmed 95.0 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 82.7 percent have completed their vaccine series. 83.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul encouraged all who are eligible to get vaccinated or boosted.

"If we all do what’s right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we've had to endure so far," Hochul added.

Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

